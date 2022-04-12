Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Sunday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:TVE opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

