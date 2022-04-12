Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.32. 60,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

