Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of LLAP stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.69.
Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.
