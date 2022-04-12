Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Shares of LLAP stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Terran Orbital has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.69.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Terran Orbital Corporation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.