Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68. Territorial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.17%.

In related news, COO Vernon Hirata sold 3,546 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $83,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 359,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 41,364 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

