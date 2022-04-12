Tesla, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tesla in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Tesla stock opened at $975.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $919.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $970.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.09 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

