Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $189.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $195.00 to $189.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.04 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

