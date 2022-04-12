Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $83.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.10. Textron has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Textron by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,127,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $497,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

