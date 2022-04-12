TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.17.

NYSE:TFII opened at $83.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

