The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,865.50 ($63.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.25) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,120 ($53.69) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.29) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 14th.

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,915 ($51.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,232 ($68.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,935.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,280.10.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

