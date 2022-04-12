The City Pub Group’s (CPC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 81.40 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £84.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.82. The City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 139.95 ($1.82).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

