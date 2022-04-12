The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 300 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE COO opened at $406.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.78 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.
About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
