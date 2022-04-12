The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Director Sells $123,165.00 in Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $406.96 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.78 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COO. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

