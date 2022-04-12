The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE:SRV opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Get The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.