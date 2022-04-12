The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
NYSE:SRV opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $35.94.
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 3,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $109,987.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
