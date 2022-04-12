The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

NYSE SZC opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.