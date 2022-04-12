The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GUT opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

