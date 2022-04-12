The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $165.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $124.30 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.