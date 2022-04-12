The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VEOEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veolia Environnement currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VEOEY stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

