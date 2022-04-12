The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $700.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PANW. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.53.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $610.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $559.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total transaction of $2,880,170.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,830,477.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.