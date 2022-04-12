The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAIN. Cfra lowered their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 571,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,883. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

