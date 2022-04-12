The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. Joint posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Joint.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Joint had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Joint from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Joint from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Joint from $125.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Joint from $128.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.13. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,569. The firm has a market cap of $506.22 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.27. Joint has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Joint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Joint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Joint (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joint (JYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.