The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:HYB opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 78,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

