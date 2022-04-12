The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SCIN opened at GBX 897.95 ($11.70) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The Scottish Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 725 ($9.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 933 ($12.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 892.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 843.55. The firm has a market cap of £594.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

In related news, insider James Robert Will sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 924 ($12.04), for a total transaction of £23,377.20 ($30,462.86).

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

