The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski Sells 14,500 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southern by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Southern by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 206,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 35,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.