TheStreet Downgrades Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) to D

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLCM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51. On average, research analysts predict that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.