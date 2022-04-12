ThredUp (TDUP) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ThredUp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares ThredUp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ThredUp
|$251.79 million
|-$63.18 million
|-5.90
|ThredUp Competitors
|$15.72 billion
|$855.51 million
|-9.29
Profitability
This table compares ThredUp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ThredUp
|-25.09%
|-24.78%
|-14.60%
|ThredUp Competitors
|-8.24%
|-24.41%
|-3.80%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ThredUp
|0
|2
|11
|0
|2.85
|ThredUp Competitors
|288
|1254
|3356
|63
|2.64
ThredUp presently has a consensus price target of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 154.22%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 42.61%. Given ThredUp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than its peers.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
ThredUp peers beat ThredUp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About ThredUp (Get Rating)
ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.