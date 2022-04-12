Thrive Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:THACU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

Thrive Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:THACU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Thrive Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:THACU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Thrive Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thrive Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thrive Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000.

Thrive Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare and wellness industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

