Tikvah Management Llc Acquires 100,000 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

