Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 43,388 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CompoSecure alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $4,105,000.

About CompoSecure (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.