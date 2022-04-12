Tikvah Management Llc Purchases 8,234 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

