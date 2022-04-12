Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TLYS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair cut shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.