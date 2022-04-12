Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilray Brands Inc. is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company. It operates principally in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Tilray Brands Inc., formerly known as Tilray Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 523,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,779,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares during the period. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

