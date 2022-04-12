Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

TSBK stock opened at $26.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $217.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Timberland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $30.11.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Timberland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

