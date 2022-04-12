Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

