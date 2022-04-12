TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a growth of 5,861.1% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:TLGA remained flat at $$9.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 3,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,491. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. TLG Acquisition One has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,241,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 381,136 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TLG Acquisition One by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $2,522,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

