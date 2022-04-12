Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.20 on Monday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $105.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after buying an additional 3,309,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,444.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 206,418 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 11,989,832 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 3,344.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 348,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

