TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 35.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TPG stock traded up 0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 27.94. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,963. TPG has a twelve month low of 26.50 and a twelve month high of 35.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 259.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

