TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives 35.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 35.00.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of TPG stock traded up 0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 27.94. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,963. TPG has a 1-year low of 26.50 and a 1-year high of 35.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 259.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

