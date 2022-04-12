TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.00.

Shares of TPG traded up 0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is 29.63. TPG has a fifty-two week low of 26.50 and a fifty-two week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. Analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

