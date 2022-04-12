TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

TPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 35.00.

TPG stock traded up 0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 27.88. 135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,963. TPG has a 52-week low of 26.50 and a 52-week high of 35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

