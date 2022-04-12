Tracsis plc (TRCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TRCS opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.39 million and a P/E ratio of 130.77. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 956.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 977.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Tracsis alerts:

About Tracsis (Get Rating)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety management, planning and delivery of work, remote condition monitoring and data acquisition, and asset virtualization/intelligent infrastructure/digital railway.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.