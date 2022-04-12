Tracsis plc (TRCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON TRCS opened at GBX 1,015 ($13.23) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £299.39 million and a P/E ratio of 130.77. Tracsis has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,115 ($14.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 956.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 977.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.
