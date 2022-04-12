Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a growth of 1,691.1% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,692,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,659,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc focuses on effecting a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company operates as an investment company that plans to acquire companies in the liquor industry in China. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector.

