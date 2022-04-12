Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a growth of 1,691.1% from the March 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,828,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TGGI traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,692,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,659,112. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Trans Global Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Trans Global Group
