TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAct Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT opened at $7.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

