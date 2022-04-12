TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE RNW opened at C$19.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion and a PE ratio of 36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.27. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. Research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7999999 earnings per share for the current year.

RNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.30.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

