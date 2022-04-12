TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $107.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.