TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

TRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

TRU opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in TransUnion by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

