TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

TA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.00. 133,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $578.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $64.58.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.