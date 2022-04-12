Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

TVTX traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,875 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $46,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764 over the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

