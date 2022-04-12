Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

