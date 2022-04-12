Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TCDA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 324,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,826. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $487.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tricida by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tricida by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

