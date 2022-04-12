TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $86.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.30 million to $91.40 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $378.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.85 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TCBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 96,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,248. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

